160553
161264
World  

Retired Brazil soccer star Ronaldinho released in Paraguay

Ronaldinho out of prison

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308814

Retired Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho was released from house arrest Monday after spending five months detained in Paraguay for entering the country with a false passport.

Paraguayan judge Gustavo Amarilla handed down a suspended sentence of two years in prison for Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira, and granted their release. The brothers will also have to pay a fine of $200,000 between the two of them.

Both were arrested last March for possession and use of false Paraguayan passports with which they entered the country to conduct business activities.

The retired soccer star was earlier released from a high-security jail in Paraguay but ordered to serve house arrest at a luxury hotel while he was investigated.

Ronaldinho will be able to return to Brazil immediately. Defence attorneys Tarek Tuma and Alcides Cáceres said their clients will establish residence in Rio de Janeiro.

Ronaldinho, a world champion with Brazil in 2002 and a former star of Barcelona, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, among other clubs, turned 40 years old in Paraguay. He came to the country invited by a local foundation, supposedly to present his autobiography, support a school for poor children and inaugurate a casino.

Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci said Ronaldinho and his brother received received a shortened legal process because “they admitted having had official Paraguayan legal documents but of false content and because they litigated in good faith.”

The retired soccer star told local authorities the document was a gift from a Brazilian businessman, who was also jailed.

Ronaldinho had his Brazilian passport seized at home due to an investigation into alleged environmental crimes, but the document was returned to him in September. One month later he played in a friendly in Israel.

The former Barcelona star could have spent up to five years in jail.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
161228
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161060


Motivational Monday- August 24, 2020

Galleries
Start your week with some motivation.
Motivational Monday- August 24, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Chef Kobe makes nachos
Must Watch
Yum!
Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald married Romain Bonnet two years before TV wedding
Showbiz
Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald reportedly married partner...
Baby laughing cute at her mom dropping an apple
Must Watch
This baby’s laugh is super contagious!



158861
159505