159194
161816
World  

India's virus caseload tops 3 million as disease moves south

India's COVID cases 3M

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308683

India’s coronavirus caseload topped 3 million on Sunday, with the country leading the world in new infections as the disease marched through impoverished rural areas in the north and the wealthier but older populations of the south.

Health authorities reported 69,239 new cases and 912 deaths, bringing the total to 3,044,940.

Cases have levelled off in India’s two largest cities, with serological surveys showing widespread prevalence among the residents of the capital, New Delhi, and financial centre Mumbai.

New hot spots continue to feed surges in cases in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states in India's north, and in the southern states of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and its 56,706 fatalities are the fourth-highest in the world.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
158899
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
161096
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158284


Adorable litter of pugs follows baby around house

Must Watch
Pugs and a baby together are the cutest.
Love is in the air
Must Watch
Just a boy and his pet bird.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday Dose coming in hot.  
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dwayne Johnson: ‘XFL takeover is a done deal’
Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson has closed a deal to take over America’s XFL...



157841
161715