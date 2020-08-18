Unauthorized COVID-19 medication seized at Seattle port

Photo: Brian Goodman / Shutterstock.com

Eight shipments of unauthorized COVID-19 treatments have been seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to CTV News, 2,376 pills have been seized all at the Port of Seattle since the start of July.

The shipments were unauthorized flu treatments, USCBP said in a statement Monday, but the medication is being marketed as effective against COVID-19.

"The concern with these products is false claims by the manufacturer, leading for the potential for individuals to not seek medical treatment when needed or, even more worrisome, that the non-authorized and non-tested medicine could contain ingredients that make the product harmful to the user," said border officials.

Seattle area port director Clay Thomas said CBP works every day to keep consumers safe from misleading medical claims.

"In the midst of the pandemic, it pains me to see companies willing to sell modern day, placebo-effect remedies, just to make some extra money at the expense of the American people," Thomas said.

- With files from CTV News Vancouver