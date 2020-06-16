159297
Report: 60% of Beijing flights cancelled to stem virus spread

Chinese media say more than 60% of commercial flights in and out of Beijing have been cancelled as the city raises alert level amid a new coronavirus outbreak.

The website of the Communist Party's Global Times said that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, a total of 1,255 flights to and from the capital's two major airports have been scrapped.

That accounts for 67% of outgoing flights and 68% of incoming flights, the Global Times said.

Beijing has enacted a number of measures to limit travel in and out of the city, especially among those coming from districts where new cases have been detected. Beijing had essentially eradicated cases of local transmission but in recent days has added a total of 137 new cases with no new deaths.

Beijing on Wednesday raised its threat level from 3 to 2, leading to the cancellation of classes, suspension of plans for opening up and stiffened requirements for social distancing.

