159297
World  

Oh snap! Police capture 65-pound turtle from Virginia suburb

Snapping turtle in suburb

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302912

A 65-pound (29-kilogram) alligator snapping turtle with a face only its mother could love has found a new home at a Virginia zoo after freaking out residents in a northern Virginia suburb.

The turtle, dubbed Lord Fairfax, was repeatedly crossing a residential road in the Alexandria area, according to Fairfax County Police. Not native to the area, the alligator snapping turtle is generally found in the wild farther south.

Animal control officers initially took Lord Fairfax to the county animal shelter, and then to the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

The fisheries folks say the turtle is just a juvenile and could eventually grow as big as 200 pounds (90 kilograms). They say the northern Virginia climate would have been too cold for him to live in the wild.

He will live instead at The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
154560
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
159421
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
159323
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157826


Celebs then and now

Galleries
Check out how these celebs have changed over time.
Celebs then and now (2)
Galleries
Cat tries to steal owner’s food from plate
Must Watch
This clever cat is trying its hardest to get food from...
Grimes and Elon Musk forced to change son’s name again for birth certificate
Showbiz
Grimes and Elon Musk secured their first child's unusual name...
Mom and dad blow bride’s mind with Bye Bye Bye parody
Must Watch
These parents have an epic surprise for their daughter and new...



154824
158535