Queen Elizabeth misses Royal Ascot for first time in reign

Queen to miss Royal Ascot

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302852

Nothing has kept Queen Elizabeth II away from the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting during her 68-year reign as U.K. monarch — not pregnancy, a speech to Parliament or even an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

But this year, the 94-year-old queen will not be attending Royal Ascot, which starts Tuesday, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is one of the country's most high-profile horse racing events and one that effectively launches a great British summer of sport that also includes Wimbledon tennis and golf's Open Championship.

Unlike Wimbledon and the British Open, Royal Ascot has not been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, though spectators will be absent. More than 300,000 guests, more often than not dressed in their Sunday best, would have been expected to attend the five-day meeting.

The queen has been isolating at Windsor Castle, west of London, with her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, over the past three months. It wouldn't have been much of a drive to get to Ascot— barely 20 minutes.

But in the era of the coronavirus, that's not possible, and the monarch will have to make do with watching the races on television. She has several horses running over the coming days, including First Receiver, ridden by Frankie Dettori in the Queen’s racing colours, on Wednesday.

She has won around 7 million pounds ($9 million) in prize money from horse racing in the past three decades.

