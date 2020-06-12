159297
Judge orders Seattle to stop using tear gas during protests

A U.S. judge has ordered Seattle police to temporarily stop using tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices to break up peaceful protests, a victory Friday for groups who say authorities overreacted to recent demonstrations over police brutality and racial injustice.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones issued the two-week order after a Black Lives Matter group sued the Seattle Police Department this week to halt the violent tactics it has used to break up largely peaceful protests in recent days.

Officers used tear gas, pepper spray and other force against crowds that have demonstrated following the George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best have apologized to peaceful protesters who were subjected to chemical weapons.

But Best has said some demonstrators violently targeted police, throwing projectiles and ignoring orders to disperse.

