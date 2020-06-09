158636
World  

Reopenings, protests have Americans bracing for 2nd COVID wave

Bracing for second wave

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302262

A new poll suggests Americans are more convinced than Canadians that a second, more powerful wave of COVID-19 is on its way.

The online poll by Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies finds 44 per cent of U.S. respondents fear a stronger second wave, compared with 37 per cent of those surveyed in Canada.

The poll also finds, however, 41 per cent of participants saying they believe that wave can still be avoided, compared with 37 per cent of Canadian respondents who felt the same way.

Nearly half of those in Canada, 48 per cent, said they believe the opposite: that another spike in cases will be impossible to avoid, compared with 36 per cent of Americans.

New data from Johns Hopkins University shows a number of U.S. states are already seeing spikes in new cases, including the border states of Michigan, North Dakota and Vermont.

