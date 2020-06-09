158636
World  

California OKs movie theatres to reopen with limited seats

California to reopen theatres

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302236

California movie theatres can begin opening later this week if they limit theatre capacity to 25% or no more than 100 attendees, under state guidance released Monday.

The guidance adds movie theatres to a long list of other businesses that can start reopening as the nation's most populous state relaxes its stay-at-home order. Restaurants, churches, hair salons and retail stores have already reopened in many counties.

Soon that reopening will expand vastly in counties that can meet certain metrics including number of cases, positive test rates and testing and tracing capabilities. Other entertainment venues that can reopen later include bowling alleys, mini golf courses and arcades.

The state recommends movie theatres implement reservation systems, designate arrival times and designating certain seats that people can use so that movie goers can maintain six feet of distance from other groups. Moviegoers should, at a minimum, wear face coverings when entering and exiting the theatre or buying concessions, the state guidance says.

The state also suggests theatres use disposable or washable seat covers that are easy to clean and prop open doors so people don't have to touch handles.

Meanwhile, the state is also allowing film, music and television production to resume subject to labour agreements. Film, television and commercial production make up a significant amount of the Los Angeles economy.

California has reported more than 130,000 coronavirus cases and 4,600 deaths. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
156434
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
158263
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158043


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Snoop Dogg to vote for the first time in 2020 U.S. election
Showbiz
Snoop Dogg will exercise his right to vote for the first time...
Fake brands
Galleries
Almost had us fooled!
Fake brands (2)
Galleries



157971