California OKs movie theatres to reopen with limited seats

Photo: Twitter

California movie theatres can begin opening later this week if they limit theatre capacity to 25% or no more than 100 attendees, under state guidance released Monday.

The guidance adds movie theatres to a long list of other businesses that can start reopening as the nation's most populous state relaxes its stay-at-home order. Restaurants, churches, hair salons and retail stores have already reopened in many counties.

Soon that reopening will expand vastly in counties that can meet certain metrics including number of cases, positive test rates and testing and tracing capabilities. Other entertainment venues that can reopen later include bowling alleys, mini golf courses and arcades.

The state recommends movie theatres implement reservation systems, designate arrival times and designating certain seats that people can use so that movie goers can maintain six feet of distance from other groups. Moviegoers should, at a minimum, wear face coverings when entering and exiting the theatre or buying concessions, the state guidance says.

The state also suggests theatres use disposable or washable seat covers that are easy to clean and prop open doors so people don't have to touch handles.

Meanwhile, the state is also allowing film, music and television production to resume subject to labour agreements. Film, television and commercial production make up a significant amount of the Los Angeles economy.

California has reported more than 130,000 coronavirus cases and 4,600 deaths.