Thousands of LA protesters won't face curfew, other charges

Thousands of Los Angeles protesters arrested for violating curfew and other police orders will not be charged with a crime, prosecutors said Monday as hundreds took to the city streets carrying caskets to signify the death of George Floyd and others killed by police.

City Attorney Mike Feuer said his office will develop a court alternative that carries no punishment for those cited for violating curfew or failing to obey orders to leave demonstrations over the death of Floyd, a black man who died two weeks ago after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey said she won’t file charges in protest misdemeanour cases from other parts of Los Angeles County.

The city had the largest number of the 10,000 protest arrests in the U.S. tracked by The Associated Press. Demonstrations over police brutality and racial injustice have gripped the nation for nearly two weeks

In the Los Angeles area, police and sheriff’s deputies arrested more than 3,000 people over days of mostly peaceful protests. About 2,500 of those were in the city for violating curfew or dispersal orders, according to figures the Los Angeles Police Department provided June 2. Police didn't have an updated figure Monday.

The city imposed curfews over five nights, and the county and surrounding cities ordered people to stay home over several nights of protests that had at times devolved into theft and violence. They used the curfew order to round up protesters who wouldn't leave.

LA ended its curfew after the American Civil Liberties Union sued on behalf of Black Lives Matter, saying the order suppressed First Amendment guarantees to political protest and freedom of movement.

“There is only one acceptable measure for L.A. prosecutors to take in cases involving people charged with violating the curfew: dismiss the charges.," Adrienna Wong, senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Southern California, said in a statement. She cited “the sweeping and indiscriminate nature of LAPD’s mass arrests.'