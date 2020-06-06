158636
158634
World  

German police: Petty thief fled supermarket, forgot his son

Thief leaves son behind

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302071

Police in Germany say they had an easy time tracking down a petty thief, after he forgot his own son at the scene of the crime.

Bautzen police said Saturday that the 29-year-old suspect ran off when the five euros ($5,65) worth of goods he was trying to steal triggered an alarm at a supermarket check-out late Friday.

Police said the man's 8-year-old son was left behind “and so the culprit was quickly identified.”

The suspect, a German, also managed to fall over during his escape, ending the day in hospital, police said.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
157940
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
158952
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
158471
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Next In Fashion axed by Netflix after just one season

Showbiz
Netflix show Next In Fashion has been axed after just one series, host Tan France has confirmed. The designer and Queer Eye star...
Useless facts
Galleries
Some of us have been in quarantine a long time. Use these as...
Useless facts (2)
Galleries
Even more useless ( but interesting) facts.
Corgi disapproves of video game
Must Watch
Corgi wants cuddles and is giving his owner the stare down.
Frustrated baby hysterically rage quits
Must Watch
Check out how this baby reacts after several failed attempts at...



158829
159046