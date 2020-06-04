Unmanned speed boat crashes into sailboat in San Diego

Photo: Danyelle Wolf A speed boat collides with a sailboat in San Diego.

A video shot last Saturday in San Diego's Mission Bay captured the moment an unmanned boat collided with a sailboat injuring one man.

The video was recorded by Danyelle Wolf, a three-time USA Boxing Champion and shows the boat circling as it makes its way towards the other vessel.

Wolf can be heard saying, "there's no one driving that boat, everyone fell off."

A Facebook post indicates that two people were on board the sailboat and one person suffered a serious cut to his head along with other injuries. It appeared that two people were in the speed boat when they were thrown from the vessel while towing three other people on an inflatable device.