Unmanned speed boat crashes into sailboat in San Diego

A video shot last Saturday in San Diego's Mission Bay captured the moment an unmanned boat collided with a sailboat injuring one man.
The video was recorded by Danyelle Wolf, a three-time USA Boxing Champion and shows the boat circling as it makes its way towards the other vessel.
Wolf can be heard saying, "there's no one driving that boat, everyone fell off."
A Facebook post indicates that two people were on board the sailboat and one person suffered a serious cut to his head along with other injuries. It appeared that two people were in the speed boat when they were thrown from the vessel while towing three other people on an inflatable device.
CRASH!!! Out of control boat! All passengers fell off!! Then the boat had no driver and was wildly driving itself around the bay dodging boaters and standup paddle boarders when the boat finally HITS a sail boat!!! Stand up paddle boarders rescued the boaters who got tossed from the loose boat and the 2 passengers on the sail boat that got hit, one was injured 12 stitches and one was not. After the boat hit the sail boat, the loose boat started to spin in a circle due to the collision and spun and spun until it ran out of gas! The accident started at 6:05 and ended around 6:25. Great seeing everyone taking action to help rescue the people in need!