157484
World  

At least 39 injured in knife attack at kindergarten in China

Knife attack at kindergarten

The Canadian Press - | Story: 301840

A school security guard injured at least 39 people in a knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China on Thursday morning, state media reported. The motive remains unknown.

The attack was an eerie throwback to deadly attacks at schools in China over past years that prompted security upgrades and that authorities have blamed largely on people bearing grudges or who had unidentified mental illnesses.

The local government in the Guangxi region’s Cangwu county said 37 students and two adults suffered injuries of varying degrees in the attack.

Chinese state media identified the attacker as a security guard at the school surnamed Li. The suspect had been detained while an investigation was underway, they said.

State broadcaster CCTV said 40 had been injured, three seriously, including the head of the school, another security guard and a student.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
153317
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
145762
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
158114
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Beluga whale deliberately soaks man then laughs about it

Must Watch
Who said Beluga wales don’t have a sense of humour?
Little boy loves big blueberries
Must Watch
21-month-old Hudson found some, “big, big...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Tom Cruise to film Mission: Impossible 7 in specially built pandemic-proof ‘village’
Showbiz
Tom Cruise and his fellow Mission: Impossible 7 producers are...



157259
150928