German prisoner is new prime suspect in Madeleine McCann disappearance

Photo: Associated Press

It has been 13 years since Madeleine McCann mysteriously vanished from her parents' Portuguese holiday apartment, and British authorities have announced they have a new prime suspect.

U.K. and German authorities, who are working together, have identified a man currently in a German prison as a suspect in the toddler's disappearance. Police have determined the man lived on-and-off in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007, and he is connected to Praia da Luz, which is where Madeleine disappeared.

"Following the ten-year anniversary, the Met received information about a German man who was known to have been in and around Praia da Luz," says Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell. "We have been working with colleagues in Germany and Portugal and this man is a suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance."

Authorities have not identified the man, but they have confirmed he is in a German prison on an unrelated offence. They believe the suspect had a phone call to someone outside of the Praia da Luz area on the night of her disappearance between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Currently there is a £20,000 Met reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

"We would like to thank the police forces involved for their continued efforts in the search for Madeleine," says parents Gerry and Kate. "All we have ever wanted is to find her, uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice. We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know, as we need to find peace."