Survey finds the shine is off quarantine sex for many

Less sex during lockdown

One might think being quarantined with your loved one might lead to more sex, if simply because there's not much else to do.

But, you would be wrong.

Survey results compiled by adult webcam site ImLive.com reveal 20% report having less sex.

The poll of 1,000 Americans found about the same amount (19.5%) of women faking orgasms and men having difficulty getting an erection. 

“Quarantine sex for many has lost its lustre," says company vice-president Adrian Stoneman. "When lockdown orders first came into effect, it seemed like sex replaced baseball as America’s favourite pastime. Now, it seems like a chore."

But, while the survey found fewer people having sex, those who are seem to be feeling a little more adventurous.

The results found: almost half (49.69%) are experimenting more during quarantine; 6.5% of those with co-habitants have experimented with a threesome; and 4.5% of people have suffered sex-related injuries.

