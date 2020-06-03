158636
World  

6.8 magnitude earthquake, little damage, in northern Chile

Strong quake rattles Chile

The Canadian Press - | Story: 301716

A strong earthquake shook northern Chile early Wednesday, but its epicenter was relatively deep beneath a sparsely populated desert region and there were no reports of serious damage or injury.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 quake hit at 3:35 a.m., with an epicenter 48 kilometres south-southwest of San Pedro de Atacama and 96.8 km below the surface.

Local residents called the Cooperativa radio station to report rock slides and some cuts in electrical service. Emergency officials didn't immediately report major damage.

The area is a centre of mining activity.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
157941
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
158584
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


When your dog is blind and you move the couch Mario Edit

Must Watch
Star Wars The Pug Awakens
Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Hump day awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Stephen Fry wanted Bond role
Showbiz
Comedian Stephen Fry dreamed of playing James Bond on the big...



158829
150928