High-speed Spanish passenger train hits car on track; 2 dead

Train hits car, 2 dead

The Canadian Press - | Story: 301676

Two people were killed when a high-speed passenger train with more than 150 people on board hit a car on the tracks in northwest Spain on Tuesday.

Emergency services said the locomotive derailed but not the train's carriages, and most of the passengers climbed out uninjured. Five people were reported to be slightly injured.

The car's driver and a train engineer were killed, emergency services said.

The four-wheel-drive car fell off a bridge and landed on the train line in the Castille and Leon region, local emergency services said in a statement.

