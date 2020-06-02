158636
World  

Florida woman discovers alligators fighting outside her home

Gator fight at front door

The Canadian Press - | Story: 301603

A woman was jolted awake with pounding on her front door she later discovered to be two alligators fighting in front of her home in Florida.

The video of the surprising encounter in Fort Myers was posted on Facebook last week by Susan Geshel. When she first saw the reptiles before 7 a.m., Geshel told The Fort Myers News-Press that one of the alligators had his snout pinned on her door while the other was stationed at a distance with its snout wide open.

The video then shows Geshel calling her husband in surprise as one of the alligators clamped its jaws on the other’s body and pushed it to the wall as it moved away from the house.

“They made a mess on the front door,” Geshel, who has never seen alligators on her property in Fort Myers, said. After about 20 minutes by her house, one of the alligators walked across the street to a neighbour’s home while the other disappeared from the area and could have gone to a nearby pond, she added.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Spokeswoman Melody Kilborn said the fighting alligators were reacting to being in a confined space.

The reptiles, who Kilborn said are most visible when the weather is warm, also tend to mate during May and June, according to the wildlife agency.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
158682
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
158682
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
157743
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157869


Jenga wizard

Must Watch
Woah.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Lady Gaga set for big U.K. album chart debut as Rain On Me tops U.S. Hot 100
Music
Lady Gaga is on course for a big splash at the top of the U.K.
Motivational Monday- June 1, 2020
Galleries
Inspire and motivate yourself today!



154824
158535