Elon Musk's SpaceX launched Falcon 9 into orbit on Saturday

Photo: Twitter/SpaceX

We have liftoff!

SpaceX officially launched its first manned rocket, Falcon 9 on Saturday afternoon.

The company owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk sent the first manned private rocket ship into orbit from the United States.

Crew Dragon was on board with Nasa two astronauts, Col. Doug Hurley and Col. Bob Behnken.

The launch was planned to take place on Wednesday but due to weather, the launch was postponed.