Four-time DUI offender gets 17-year sentence for deadly crash

A South Carolina man convicted of driving under the influence for a fourth time was sentenced to 17 years in prison in connection with a crash last year that left a 66-year-old man dead.

Tyler James Cummings, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony DUI with death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, and habitual traffic offender causing death when a licence was revoked, The Rock Hill Herald reported.

In July 2019, Cummings drove his vehicle across the centre line of a highway in McConnells and crashed into a car carrying five people, including an infant and a 3-year-old, authorities previously said. Officials said Paul Kelly, 66, died at the scene and two others were injured.

Cummings accepted a plea deal with sentencing ranging from eight years to 17 years, 16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Willy Thompson said.

Prosecutors argued that Cummings should be sentenced to the maximum penalty and a judge agreed. Cummings won't be eligible for parole.

Cummings was convicted of DUI in 2015 and twice in 2017, the newspaper reported citing court records.

It's unclear if Cummings attorney was available to comment on the sentencing.

