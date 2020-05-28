156606
World  

Doctors sue to block FDA abortion pill rule during pandemic

Docs sue over abortion pill

- | Story: 301223

Requiring patients to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to get an abortion pill is needlessly risking their health during the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of physicians allege in a lawsuit that seeks to suspend the federal rule.

The federal lawsuit, which the American Civil Liberties Union filed Wednesday in Maryland, questions why patients can’t fill a prescription for mifepristone by mail. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone to be used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, to end an early pregnancy or manage a miscarriage.

“Of the more than 20,000 drugs regulated by the FDA, mifepristone is the only one that patients must receive in person at a hospital, clinic, or medical office, yet may self-administer, unsupervised, at a location of their choosing,” the lawsuit says.

The ACLU sued the FDA and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on behalf of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other groups.

An HHS spokeswoman referred an Associated Press reporter's inquiry to the FDA's media affairs office, which said in an email that the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

In 2017, the ACLU filed a lawsuit in Hawaii that challenged the FDA limits on where women can get the abortion pill. In January, a federal judge suspended the Hawaii case until the U.S. Supreme Court rules in a separate abortion-related lawsuit from Louisiana. The Louisiana case could determine whether doctors and clinics have a right to challenge abortion restrictions in federal courts.

Julia Kaye, staff attorney at the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said the Trump administration apparently would rather endanger the lives of patients and doctors than lift “an unnecessary barrier to abortion care.”

“At every other turn during this pandemic, the federal government is trying to make it easier for patients to get the medical care they need without unnecessary health care visits that jeopardize their safety,” Kaye said.

The federal courts have heard other cases concerning access to abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.

After Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in March that barred non-essential medical procedures during the pandemic, Texas’ Republican attorney general said that providing abortions other than for an immediate medical emergency would violate the order. A federal appeals court ruled last month that Texas can ban medication abortions to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, a federal judge rejected a request by Arkansas’ only surgical abortion clinic to prevent the state from enforcing a rule requiring a negative coronavirus test before a woman undergoes the procedure.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
158626
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
158271
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
156106
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


The human bicycle

Must Watch
Family builds a human bicycle while in quarantine.
Tennis faces
Galleries
Who doesn’t love a good tennis face?
Tennis faces (2)
Galleries
Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse pregnant
Showbiz
Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse is pregnant. The...
Chippendales Vs Dance dads!
Must Watch
The ultimate dance off.



157062