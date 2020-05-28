156834
157706
World  

US President Donald Trump takes aim at Twitter over fact checking

Trump threatens Twitter

- | Story: 301197

President Donald Trump, the historically prolific tweeter of political barbs and blasts, threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering on Wednesday after Twitter added fact checks to two of his tweets. He turned to his Twitter account — where else? — to tweet his threats.

The president can't unilaterally regulate or close the companies, and any effort would likely require action by Congress. His administration has shelved a proposed executive order empowering the Federal Communications Commission to regulate technology companies, citing concerns it wouldn't pass legal muster. But that didn't stop Trump from angrily issuing strong warnings.

Tech giants "silence conservative voices," he claimed on Twitter early Wednesday. "We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen." Later, also on Twitter, he threatened, "Big Action to follow."

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that Trump would sign an executive order relating to social media companies but provided no further details. White House strategic communications director Alyssa Farah said Trump would sign it Thursday.

In his tweet, he repeated his claim — which sparked his latest showdown with Silicon Valley — that expanding mail-in voting "would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
158271
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
158271
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
157067
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157489


Chippendales Vs Dance dads!

Must Watch
The ultimate dance off.
Princess flies on magic carpet
Must Watch
Princess Jasmine flying alone due to social distancing.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Halsey fractured ankle in dishwasher slip-up
Showbiz
Clumsy Halsey fractured her ankle in a silly kitchen accident.



154694