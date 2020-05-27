156606
157706
World  

New 'Hunger Games' book sells more than 500,000 copies

New 'Hunger Games' book

- | Story: 301181

A decade after the “Hunger Games” series had apparently ended, readers were clearly ready for more.

Suzanne Collins' “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” sold more 500,000 copies last week, even as many of the country's bookstores were closed or offering limited service because of the coronavirus pandemic. The total includes print, e-books and audiobooks, according to Collins' publisher, Scholastic.

NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85 per cent of the print market, reported Wednesday that “Songbirds and Snakes" topped last week's list with 270,000 copies sold. Collins' book, a prequel to her previous “Hunger Games” novels, came 10 years after the author seemingly wrapped up the Dystopian series with “Mockingjay." The Associated Press in a review praised the new novel, released May 19, as “mesmerizing” and called Collins “a master of building a fascinating world around complex characters.”

The opening for “Songbirds and Snakes” was slightly higher than the numbers reported for “Mockingjay” in 2010, when Scholastic announced first week sales of more than 450,000. Collins' novels, which also include “The Hunger Games” and “Catching Fire," have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and are the basis for a billion dollar movie franchise.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
156966
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
157307
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Pencil top sculptures

Galleries
These are incredible! Can you imagine carving something that small?!
Pencil top sculptures (2)
Galleries
Kelly Rowland working hard to ensure son’s childhood is more ‘stable’ than her own
Music
Kelly Rowland is doing everything in her power to ensure her son...
Little girl keeps slipping while trying to climb up slide
Must Watch
This adventurous kid is trying her best to climb up the slide...
Weird Zara model poses
Galleries
Clothing retailer Zara is on a whole other level with selling...



157259
150928