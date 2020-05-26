4 police officers fired in Minneapolis after video shows one kneeling on neck of black man who later died

Four police officers in Minneapolis have been fired for their part in the death of a black man, who yelled “I can’t breathe” as he was held down with a knee.
The death of George Floyd, 46, tore across social media Tuesday and drew hundreds of people to the streets of Minneapolis. Protestors carried “I can’t breathe” signs and chanted near the site of Monday’s incident, reports CNN.
The FBI is investigating the incident, which has resulted in four officers being terminated.
"I support your decisions, one hundred percent," said Mayor Jacob Frey, in support of the officer’s firings. "It is the right decision for our city. The right decision for our community, it is the right decision for the Minneapolis Police Department."
CNN reports officers were responding to an alleged forgery in progress Monday and were told a person fitting the description of the suspect was sitting in a car and under the influence.
Police said the man “physically resisted” when they tried to remove him from the car. When they handcuffed him, he “appeared to be suffering medical distress," according to police.
Floyd died in hospital shortly afterwards.
A video posted to social media of part of the arrest shows an officer with his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck as he screamed he could not breathe before going motionless.
Mayor Frey said that technique, pinning a person’s head to the ground with a knee, is against department regulations.
Warning: The video below contains disturbing imagery
The Minneapolis Police murdered this brother. ? ? This man, who, like Eric Garner, yelled out over and over and over again that HE COULD NOT BREATHE, was CLEARLY in distress. ? ? He is in handcuffs. ? On his belly. ? ? That already makes it hard for people to breathe. ? ? Then, for minutes and minutes on end, the officer keeps his KNEE on this man's neck - literally choking the life out of him. ? ? The people BEGGED for them to let up. BEGGED. ? ? Not that it would matter, but this man wasn't wanted for a violent crime.? ? A grocery store thought he was signing a bad check. ? ? Yeah, really. A bad fucking check. ? ? Show me the white man that has ever been confronted and killed over this. ? ? People are hurting. People are out of work. ? ? I am so utterly disgusted and heartbroken that we live in a nation, in a time, where this keeps happening over and over again. ? ? Our team @GrassrootsLaw is going to fight for justice here and we won't let up until we get it. ? ? But here's the truth - JUSTICE would be this man this being alive right now. We are tired. We are angry. They are already LYING and saying they noticed he "went into distress." No, YOU PUT HIM IN DISTRESS and KEPT HIM IN DISTRESS. ? ? And this shit has to end. Call the Mayor, Jacob Frey @ (612) 673-2100 and let him know he needs to speedily fire these officers and call the DA @ 612-348-5550. That's Mike Freeman. Let him know he needs to file charges immediately. Follow @GrassrootsLaw.