A 12-year-old boy in Italy has shocking encounter with a bear

Photo: Twitter/Loris Calliari

A young boy in Italy had a shocking and nerve-wracking encounter with a brown bear in the Italian Alps over the weekend.

Twelve-year-old Alessandro Franzoi was spending the day with his family in the Dolomites mountain range in Northeastern Italy on Sunday when he decided to go for a walk, while the rest of his family enjoyed a picnic.

Italian reports suggest Franzoi started making his way back to his family after encountering the bear. The viral video then shows him walking calmly down the hill with the bear close behind him.

Franzoi's stepfather can be heard in the video coaching him as he made his way down the hill during the tense interaction. The bear can be seen standing on its back legs at one point in the video.

Franzoi remained calm and eventually made it down the hill to his family. The bear then went on its way and according to Italian reports, he says it was "the best day of his life."