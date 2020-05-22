156834
World  

Police: 90s TV actress arrested during street racing raid

Actress street racing arrest

- | Story: 300651

An actress with credits from a '90s TV sitcom was among 44 people arrested in Atlanta after police disbanded what they described as an illegal street racing event.

Maia Campbell, 43, was arrested Saturday and charged with being a pedestrian in the roadway, news outlets reported Wednesday.

Atlanta police said they arrested 44 people and issued 114 tickets over the weekend for offences related to illegal street racing. Authorities didn't elaborate on the charge against Campbell.

Racers have been particularly noticeable in Atlanta since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with less traffic giving them more room to speed along Georgia’s roads and freeways. But the activities, including some widely circulated videos, drew the attention of police.

Campbell played Tiffany Warren on the sitcom “In the House” with LL Cool J and Alfonso Ribeiro from 1995 to 1999. In recent years, Campbell was the subject of headlines regarding substance abuse and bipolar disorder. In 2012 she appeared on the OWN channel show “Iyanla: Fix My Life," to discuss her issues.

In 2017, LL Cool J, the rapper and actor also known as James Todd Smith, asked his social media followers to help find Campbell after a disturbing video surfaced that appeared to show Campbell asking a man at an Atlanta gas station for drugs. Campbell, who had been off the acting radar for some time, subsequently declined Smith's help.

It wasn't immediately known if Campbell had an attorney who could comment for her.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
152912
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156223


Bernie the French Bulldog morning stretch farts

Must Watch
Every single morning, Bernie stretches his back using owner’s leg and farts at the same time. Every. Single. Morning.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Gigi Hadid was ‘a few months pregnant’ during Fashion Week
Showbiz
Gigi Hadid has revealed she was already a “few months...
Marriage tweets
Galleries
Marriage is just for the laughs.



156707