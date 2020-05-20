Harvey Weinstein waits in New York jail on L.A. charges

Photo: All rights reserved. Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein's extradition to Los Angeles has been put on hold.



The disgraced movie mogul was set to face five counts of sexual assault and rape, but lawmakers have opted to stall the process due to the coronavirus crisis.



As a result, Weinstein will remain behind bars at the maximum security Wende Correctional Facility, near Buffalo, New York, where he's serving a 23-year sentence for committing a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.



Los Angeles County District Attorney's office chiefs announced back in March that they had begun the extradition process.



"It's fair to say that the virus has delayed the processing of the extradition paperwork," Los Angeles District Attorney spokesman Greg Risling says.



Ironically, Weinstein has recovered from the virus after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 last month.