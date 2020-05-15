156606
World  

Industrial production plunges unprecedented 11.2% in April

Unprecedented plunge

- | Story: 300103

American industry suffered the most severe plunge on record last month with factories, mines and utilities battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Reserve said Friday that its industrial production index tumbled a record 11.2% in April. Manufacturing output also posted a record drop — 13.7% — as production of cars, trucks and auto parts plummeted more than 70%. Production of aerospace and other transportation products, metals and furniture fell around 20%. Output dropped 6.1% at mines and 0.9% at utilities.

The implosion of the U.S. industrial sector was not unexpected, “but one can’t help but grimace," Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a research report.

Industry was running at 64.9% of capacity last month, shattering the previous record low set in the Great Recession year 2009. Factory capacity utilization also hit a record low 61.1%.

Manufacturing may get a boost over the coming week as auto plants begin to reopen.

“Auto output at the large factories is slated to resume on Monday,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, “so we should see a pickup in manufacturing activity in May. ‘’

The lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19 have brought economic activity to a near-standstill. The United States lost nearly 21 million jobs last month, and unemployment surged to 14.7%, highest since the Great Depression.

U.S. gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — is expected to crater at a 40% annual rate from April-June, biggest drop in records dating back to 1947.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that retail sales dropped a record 16% in April.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
156966
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
150659
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
158114
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157242


Hairstylist keeps up her skills

Must Watch
Hairdresser hilariously keeps her skills up during quarantine.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Russell Crowe to play mobster in A Prophet remake
Showbiz
Russell Crowe has landed a new role in upcoming thriller American...
Funny animals
Galleries
These animals have A LOT of personality.



152945
150928