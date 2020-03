Some US colleges cancel, postpone graduation over virus

Photo: The Canadian Press

Colleges across the U.S. have begun cancelling and curtailing graduation amid fears that the coronavirus pandemic will stretch into spring. Some are exploring “virtual"alternatives, while others are considering inviting seniors back for commencement at a later date or just mailing out diplomas.

Schools including Brigham Young University, the Savannah College of Art and Design and Berea College are among those telling students that current commencement ceremonies have been cancelled. But dozens of other schools say it's too soon to decide, leaving families uncertain about whether to book flights and hotels and students wondering whether to purchase caps and gowns for the walk across the stage.

The graduation decision is being made as colleges scramble to move instruction online and send students home early, a move being made by dozens of schools in an attempt to curb spread of the virus. The list of those moving to the web continued to grow Thursday, with schools from Southern Methodist University to the University of Alaska making the change.

At Grinnell College in Iowa, which is sending students home this month, officials said there will be no “traditional” graduation ceremony. Instead, the school is mulling how it could honour graduating seniors in an online ceremony. Officials are also debating whether to bring seniors back in 2021 and offer a ceremony for two classes at once.

“We want to be celebrate and cherish our students,” said Anne Harris, dean and vice-president for academic affairs at the private school of 1,700 students. "But we were following the logic: If we’re sending everybody out, why would we bring everybody back in?”

Some students say they understand the need for caution but would feel robbed if they missed a milestone that they spent years working to reach.

At Wesleyan University in Connecticut, which is still weighing options, senior Melisa Olgun said commencement is a celebration not only of her college career but also the sacrifices that her parents, immigrants from Turkey, made to get her there. Olgun is the first in her family to graduate from a U.S. university and wants her mother to see her accept her diploma.

“This diploma is not just for myself. It's for my family, it's for my parents,” Olgun said. “That ability to stand on that stage, to do that, is something I’ve been thinking of and dreaming of since I was a young girl.”

Officials at Cornell University said they still hope to host their traditional ceremony but added that “it is unknown at this time whether that will be possible.” Florida International University told students that events are “expected to proceed” but said officials are also working on “possible alternative plans.”

The coronavirus has infected around 128,000 people worldwide and killed over 4,700. The death toll in the U.S. climbed to 39, with over 1,300 infections.