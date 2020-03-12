Disneyland closes amidst fears of coronavirus outbreaks

Photo: Facebook Disneyland closes for the month of March due to coronavirus advisories.

Disneyland is temporarily closing due to fears of the coronavirus.

The closure will begin March 14 and run through to the end of the month, Disneyland announced on its website. It is just the fourth time ever the theme park has closed and the first time since 9/11.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month," reads the announcement.

The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, Mar. 16 to allow extra time for guests staying at the resort to make alternative travel arrangements, and Downtown Disney will remain open.

"We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.

"Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries."