Brazilian who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump

Photo: The Canadian Press This Dec. 18, 2019 handout photo provided by Agencia Brasil shows Communications Director Fabio Wajngarten in Brasilia, Brazil. Wajngarten, who attended weekend events with President Donald Trump in Florida, has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first time that someone known to have the virus was in close proximity to the president. Trump does not plan to be tested or go into self-quarantine, the White House said Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Carolina Antunes/Agencia Brasil via AP)

A senior Brazilian official who attended weekend events with President Donald Trump in Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first time that someone known to have the virus was in close proximity to the president. Trump does not plan to be tested or go into self-quarantine, the White House said.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, tested positive just days after travelling with Bolsonaro to a meeting with Trump and senior aides in Florida. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement Thursday that “exposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps.”

“Both the President and Vice-President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time," Grisham said.

Wajngarten joined Bolsonaro on a three-day trip to the U.S. and on Saturday was at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, where he posted a photo of himself posing beside Trump. A video from the event also showed him standing directly behind both presidents as they addressed a crowd.

The meeting also included Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Brazil’s foreign minister Ernesto Araujo and Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo, who is a federal lawmaker, among others. Vice-President Mike Pence went to Mar-a-Lago that evening.

“We had dinner in Florida at Mar-a-Lago with the entire delegation," Trump told reporters on Thursday in the Oval Office. “I don’t know if the press aide was there. But we did nothing very unusual."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.