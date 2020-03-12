155433
155531
World  

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr's ex found dead in California

Mayweather's ex found dead

- | Story: 279263

An ex-girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. who was the mother of three of his children was found dead in a Southern California suburb, authorities said.

The coroner's office confirmed Wednesday that the woman was Josie Harris, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KABC-TV.

The woman was found just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in a vehicle parked in the driveway of her apparent residence just outside the city of Santa Clarita and firefighters pronounced her dead, a sheriff's department statement said.

Sheriff's investigators and the coroner's office were working to determine the cause of death, Villanueva said.

“It will take a while to figure that out," he said.

In 2010, Harris alleged that Mayweather attacked her in Las Vegas. The following year he pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanour charge and served two months in jail.

In 2015, Harris sued Mayweather for defamation and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress in response to statements he made about the incident during an interview.

During his response to questions about domestic violence, Mayweather said: “Did I kick, stomp, and beat someone? No, that didn't happen. I look in your face and say, 'No, that didn't happen.' Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that's domestic violence, then you know what? ... I'm guilty of restraining a person.”

In 2018, a California appeals court ruled against Mayweather's objections and allowed the lawsuit to proceed.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
155086
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
143436
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
155656
Soft 103.9
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
153933
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153933


Newly discovered insect species named after Lady Gaga

Showbiz
Lady Gaga's flamboyant style has inspired the name of a new insect species. The Kaikaia gaga is a new species of the...
Photoshopped gems
Galleries
The world would be a very different place without Photoshop.
Photoshopped gems (2)
Galleries
Super spoiled pup gets held by owner in hilarious fashion
Must Watch
Hefty Lefty is just so spoiled. Check it out! Too funny!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness is here!



154475
154362