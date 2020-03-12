153252
154896
World  

Trump announces delay of tax deadline for virus victims

Trump delays tax deadline

- | Story: 279242

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night that he will instruct the Treasury Department to allow individuals and businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus to defer their tax payments beyond the April 15 filing deadline.

In an address from the Oval Office, Trump said he would use his emergency authority to allow individual taxpayers ad businesses to defer paying their taxes by next month’s deadline if they have suffered adverse effects from the spreading virus.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress earlier Wednesday that the payment delay would have the effect of putting more than $200 billion back into the economy that would otherwise go to paying taxes next month. He did not indicate what the new deadline would be.

Mnuchin told reporters that the delay would cover “virtually all Americans other than the super-rich.”

He said the delay would not apply to large corporations or very wealthy taxpayers but he did not offer any specific income or asset thresholds that would be needed to qualify for the delay.

Mnuchin told a House Appropriations subcommittee that the administration could grant the tax delay without having to go to Congress for approval.

Mnuchin said the delay would allow individuals to not pay their taxes by the April 15 deadline. The IRS would also waive interest payments or other penalties for missing the deadline.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
154739
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
143436
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
152934
Soft 103.9
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
153922
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150922


Super spoiled pup gets held by owner in hilarious fashion

Must Watch
Hefty Lefty is just so spoiled. Check it out! Too funny!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness is here!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dave Grohl: ‘New Foo Fighters album is unlike anything we’ve ever done’
Music
Dave Grohl can’t wait for fans to hear the Foo...
Happy kid thinks he’s playing video games with his dad
Must Watch
A sweet moment is caught on camera when this kid...



152700
150923