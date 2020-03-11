Mariners, Sounders shut out in Seattle because of virus

Photo: The Canadian Press A man makes use of a hand-sanitizing station at CenturyLink Field prior to an MLS soccer match.

The Seattle Mariners are seeking alternative options for their season-opening series after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday a ban on all large gatherings in the three counties of the Seattle metro area because of the virus outbreak.

Inslee said social gatherings of 250 or more people, including sporting events, are banned through at least the end of March because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Seattle area. Officials said gatherings of under 250 could also be barred unless specific measures are followed.

The decision impacts the Mariners' first seven games of the Major League Baseball season against the Texas Rangers (March 26-29) and Minnesota Twins (March 30-April 1), plus home games for the MLS Seattle Sounders, XFL Seattle Dragons and a pair of junior hockey teams in the area.

In a statement, the Mariners said they are working with MLB to find alternatives for the games scheduled during their opening homestand.

"While we hope to be back to playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration. We will provide more information about our plans for the games as it becomes available," the Mariners said in their statement.

MLB could shift the Rangers-Mariners four-game series to Texas. The Rangers are set to open a retractable-roof stadium this year, and Texas general manager Jon Daniels said this week the park would be ready if need be.

“Everything's being discussed, all potential contingency plans," Daniels said at the Rangers' camp in Surprise, Arizona.

“I think one key thing to try keep in mind is, obviously it's changed day by day. We're talking about something a little over two weeks from now and what are the circumstances looking like at that point. So, it is a little early to sit here and kind of break down what pros and cons of each option to them, not totally sure what specifics will be by the time we get there," he said.

The restrictions are just for the Seattle metro area and do not include Spokane, where NCAA Tournament games are scheduled to take place next week. The men's first and second rounds are being played at the Spokane Arena, while early rounds of the women's tournament could end up being played on campus at Gonzaga.

The Seattle area is dealing with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the country – there have been 19 deaths from the same suburban nursing home. Inslee said Tuesday the state is preparing for potentially tens of thousands of cases, based on estimates of the spread of the disease.

After the opening homestand, the Mariners are not scheduled to play at home again until April 9-14 against Boston and Washington.

The impact will be less on the Sounders, who had just one home game postponed -- March 21 vs. FC Dallas -- until April 18. The Sounders played their first two matches of the MLS regular season at home, including last Saturday when an announced crowd for 33,080 showed up for their match against Columbus in the midst of the outbreak.