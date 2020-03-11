153252
World  

Weinstein faces sentencing, prison in landmark #MeToo case

Weinstein faces sentencing

- | Story: 279141

Harvey Weinstein is back in court Wednesday for the final act of the rape trial that landed him behind bars: a sentencing hearing where the once-powerful film producer will learn just how long he’ll stay in prison for his landmark #MeToo conviction.

Weinstein is scheduled to be sentenced in New York City. He faces a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 29 years in prison for raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006. A second criminal case is pending in California.

Both women that Weinstein was convicted of assaulting are expected to be in court to give victim impact statements before he is sentenced. Weinstein will also have a chance to speak. He opted not to testify at his trial, but at sentencing he won’t have to worry about getting grilled by prosecutors.

Other women who’ve accused Weinstein — including some who testified at his trial — are not permitted to speak at his sentencing under state law. One of those witnesses, Tarale Wulff, who accused Weinstein of raping her in 2005, said in a statement Tuesday that she will still attend and hopes that the sentence “sends a clear message that times have changed.”

Weinstein was convicted on two counts: criminal sex act for the 2006 assault on the production assistant and rape in the third degree for a 2013 attack on another woman. On the criminal sex act count, he faced a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in prison, while the third-degree rape count carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

Weinstein was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault stemming from actress Annabella Sciorra’s allegations of a mid-1990s rape. Weinstein maintains his innocence and contends that any sexual activity was consensual.

Newly unsealed documents show the 67-year-old former film producer sought help from billionaires Jeff Bezos and Michael Bloomberg as sexual misconduct allegations against him piled up in October 2017, and that he considered issuing a statement at the time claiming that he was suicidal. There is no evidence to suggest either man responded.

The New York case was the first criminal matter against Weinstein to arise from accusations of more than 90 women, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and Uma Thurman. Many of Weinstein’s accusers say he used his Hollywood prestige to befriend them, dangling movie roles to gain their trust.

Weinstein’s lawyers are seeking the minimum sentence of five years in prison because of his age and frail health.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
154524
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
152440
Soft 103.9
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
152483
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152046


This pup decides to eat her treat right on top of the cat

Must Watch
We can’t blame the dog, since the cat does look comfy to lean against while having a snack. Priceless!
Daily Dose
Galleries
The Dose is waiting for you to put your feet up and waste some...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Jenna Dewan gives birth to second child
Showbiz
Jenna Dewan is a new mom. The actress has given birth to her...
Tuesday Meme Dump- March 10, 2020
Galleries
Fresh hot memes.



152176
150923