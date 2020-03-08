Photo: All rights reserved. 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena - Arrivals

Chaos ended Lil Baby's show in Alabama on Saturday night, Mar. 7 after gunshots were fired inside the venue.



The rapper was performing at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham when the loud bangs were heard and fans either hit the floor or ran for the exits.



At least one person was hospitalized for treatment.



No arrests were made, but police are investigating the incident.