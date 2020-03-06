Suicide bombers attack in Tunisian capital

Photo: The Canadian Press

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia, killing a police officer and wounding four others Friday, the North African nation's Interior Ministry said.

Hundreds of police swarmed around the embassy on the outskirts of Tunis, the Tunisian capital, after the bombings. Sharpshooters could be seen on the roofs of nearby buildings and major streets were blocked.

An Interior Ministry spokesman insisted the dead attackers had targeted the officers on patrol and not the U.S. Embassy. An angry crowd stormed the building in 2012.

A flag inside the walled-off diplomatic mission fluttered above the attack site outside the embassy's compound. Police taped off the area, which was littered with charred debris, as forensic teams sorted through remnants of the explosion.

The most seriously injured of the five police officers died during surgery Interior Ministry spokesman Khaled Lahyouni said. A civilian also was slightly injured, the ministry said.

Lawmaker Yosri Dali, head of the armed forces and security commission, confirmed eyewitness reports that the bombers were on a motorcycle. Dali said in an interview with Radio Mosaique that they blew themselves up when a police patrol stopped them to ask where they were going.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.