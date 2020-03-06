154912
153240
World  

Suicide bombers attack in Tunisian capital

Suicide bombs in Tunis

- | Story: 278794

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia, killing a police officer and wounding four others Friday, the North African nation's Interior Ministry said.

Hundreds of police swarmed around the embassy on the outskirts of Tunis, the Tunisian capital, after the bombings. Sharpshooters could be seen on the roofs of nearby buildings and major streets were blocked.

An Interior Ministry spokesman insisted the dead attackers had targeted the officers on patrol and not the U.S. Embassy. An angry crowd stormed the building in 2012.

A flag inside the walled-off diplomatic mission fluttered above the attack site outside the embassy's compound. Police taped off the area, which was littered with charred debris, as forensic teams sorted through remnants of the explosion.

The most seriously injured of the five police officers died during surgery Interior Ministry spokesman Khaled Lahyouni said. A civilian also was slightly injured, the ministry said.

Lawmaker Yosri Dali, head of the armed forces and security commission, confirmed eyewitness reports that the bombers were on a motorcycle. Dali said in an interview with Radio Mosaique that they blew themselves up when a police patrol stopped them to ask where they were going.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
153865
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
155110
Soft 103.9
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
155216
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152952


Pilates slap

Must Watch
Cat clearly doesn’t want his mom doing pilates.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Friday is finally here!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Frenchie has loads of energy
Must Watch
This French bulldog has too much energy while playing on the...
Duke & Duchess of Sussex back in the U.K. for the first time since stepping down as royals
Showbiz
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their return to the U.K. on...



154329
150923