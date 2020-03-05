155017
154251
World  

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to reworked federal sex abuse charges

R. Kelly pleads not guilty

- | Story: 278713

R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday pleaded not guilty to an updated federal indictment that includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser.

Attorney Steve Greenberg entered the plea on the 53-year-old singer’s behalf in Chicago federal court. Kelly stood next to Greenberg in orange jail garb, holding his hands behind his back.

The 13-count superseding indictment was unsealed last month and includes multiple counts accusing Kelly of child pornography. It is largely the same as the original indictment — which also had 13 counts — but includes a reference to a new accuser, referred to only as “Minor 6.”

Prosecutors said during the hearing Thursday that it was likely there would be another superseding indictment against Kelly in the coming weeks, though they provided no details.

Kelly, who has denied ever abusing anyone, faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying Kelly with girls.

The Grammy-award winning musician was jailed in July and has been awaiting trial at a Chicago federal jail a block from the courthouse where he attends pretrial hearings. He has participated in hearings in his New York case by video.

The federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial — at which he was acquitted — to get them to change their stories.

Also Thursday, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber moved the trial date from April to Oct. 13.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
154525
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
150587
Soft 103.9
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
150922
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153587


Best of Seven- March 5, 2020

Galleries
Vote for your favourite now!
Seagull decides to hitch hike
Must Watch
Seagull doesn’t want to fly anymore.
Stick struggles
Must Watch
Little puppy struggles to get his big giant stick though the...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



155452
154366