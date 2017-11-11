46225
47926

World  

Crowd dodges speeding car

- | Story: 211342

A man drove a car into a crowd of people waiting for a bus in Berlin but didn't injure anybody, police said Saturday as they hunted for him and the car.

Police spokeswoman Valeska Jakubowski said the man drove away after the incident Friday night and authorities were still looking for him.

She said the car, a Mercedes, had been rented by a 35-year-old Moroccan man and they had searched his Berlin apartment overnight and taken evidence. She couldn't confirm that the car's renter had been the driver and did not reveal the man's identity in line with German privacy rules.

The man drove into the crowd Friday night in the German capital's Reinickendorf neighbourhood shortly after 8 p.m., but people managed to jump aside and no one was hit.

Berlin police said in a statement that the driver first bumped into a bus and a parked motorcycle before driving at high speed on the sidewalk into the crowd of least seven people. He then made a U-turn, drove onto the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street and drove away. Witnesses memorized the car's license plate.

Police also noted that another car had made a U-turn shortly before and the Mercedes' driver could have been trying to avoid a crash by steering onto the sidewalk.

Spokeswoman Jakubowski said police were still investigating.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
45285
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
47812
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
36555
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45809


Wedding photobombs – November 11, 2017

Galleries
These wedding photobombs are so good, the bride and groom couldn’t possibly be upset about them!
Wedding photobombs – November 11, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Most wedding days go by so fast for the bride and groom. Luckily...
The cop who loves being filmed
Must Watch
What’s the fine for being entertained?
Five women accuse comedian Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Showbiz
Comedian Louis C.K. has become the latest celebrity accused of...
What’s it like to be a dog?
Must Watch
Do dogs really only see in black and white? How does your dog see...

45005