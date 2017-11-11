Amputated in explosion

47581
A ground worker at the Montevideo airport in Uruguay had to have both legs amputated after a tire explosion on the tarmac.

An Amaszonas Canadair corporate jetliner had landed safely on a flight from Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday before proceeding to the gate.

The aircraft was preparing for departure to Cordoba, Argentina, early Friday when one of the main tires blew, causing serious injuries to the ground worker and damage to another aircraft.

The victim was taken to a military hospital for emergency surgery and the amputation of both legs.

The airline stopped operation for the entire day, and an investigation has been launched, aviation website aeroinside.com reports.

