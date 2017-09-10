43882

World  

Aftershocks slow relief

Government cargo planes flew in supplies and troops began distributing boxes of food to jittery survivors of an earthquake that destroyed a large part of Juchitan and killed at least 37 people here — more than half the nationwide total.

Some people continued to sleep outside, fearful of more collapses, as strong aftershocks continued to rattle the town, including a magnitude 5.2 jolt early Sunday. Some prompted rescue workers to pause in their labour.

Local officials said they had counted nearly 800 aftershocks of all sizes since late Thursday's big quake, and the U.S. Geological Survey counted nearly 60 with a magnitude of 4.5 or greater.

Teams of soldiers and federal police armed with shovels and sledgehammers fanned out across neighbourhoods in Juchitan to help demolish damaged buildings. Dump trucks choked some narrow streets as they began hauling away the many tons of rubble.

Maria de Lourdes Quintana Lopez said she couldn't wait for the government's assistance as she oversaw the demolition of her family candy business' warehouse.

"We have to work so that we're not overcome with sadness," Quintana said. "We're not going to wait for the government to do what it has to do."

The 8.1 magnitude earthquake claimed 65 lives in Mexico, but nowhere more than Juchitan.

There were so many deaths that slow-moving funeral processions caused temporary gridlock at intersections as they converged on the city's cemeteries.

Scenes of mourning were repeated over and over again in Juchitan, where a third of the city's homes collapsed or were uninhabitable, President Enrique Pena Nieto said late Friday. Part of the city hall collapsed.

