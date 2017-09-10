Irma plows into Florida Keys

Photo: The Canadian Press

Hurricane Irma plowed into the mostly emptied-out Florida Keys early Sunday for the start of what could be a slow, ruinous march up the state's west coast toward the Tampa-St. Petersburg area.

With an estimated 70,000 huddling in shelters statewide, the storm lashed the low-lying string of islands with drenching rain and knocked out power to close to 400,000 customers across the state.

About 30,000 people heeded orders to evacuate the Keys as the storm closed in, but an untold number refused to leave, in part because to many storm-hardened residents, staying behind in the face of danger is a point of pride.

As of 8 a.m., the hurricane was centred about 30 kilometres southeast of Key West, moving northwest at 13 km/h.

While the projected track showed Irma raking the state's Gulf Coast, forecasters strongly warned that the entire Florida peninsula — including the Miami metropolitan area of 6 million people — was in danger from the monstrous storm.

Nearly 7 million people in the Southeast were warned to get out of the storm's path, including 6.4 million in Florida alone.

Key West Police urged anyone riding out the storm in that city to "resist the urge" to go outside during the eye, the deceptive calm interlude in the middle of a hurricane. "Dangerous winds will follow quickly," police said in a Facebook post.

Irma was at one time the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the open Atlantic, with a peak wind speed of 300 km/h last week.

Forecasters said Irma could hit the Tampa-St. Petersburg areas early Monday.