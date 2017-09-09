45486
45820

World  

'As real as it gets'

- | Story: 206169

Catastrophic, life-threatening, extremely dangerous. Scary? Forecasters hope so.

The National Weather Service are using as fearful words as they can, on purpose, to warn people about Hurricane Irma and shock them into action, just as they did last month for Hurricane Harvey.

"Words like catastrophic, get out, life-threatening, hopefully it will sink in," said National Hurricane Center spokesman and meteorologist Dennis Feltgen.

The weather office on the Florida Keys may have done him one better.

"***THIS IS AS REAL AS IT GETS***NOWHERE IN THE FLORIDA KEYS WILL BE SAFE***YOU STILL HAVE TIME TO EVACUATE***" The National Weather Service's Florida Keys office tweeted Friday.

A year ago, the National Weather Service announced it would stop screaming in all capital letters unless in case of emergency. This is an emergency.

"Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane, and will bring life-threatening wind impacts to much of the state regardless of the exact track of the centre," a Friday posting wrote. "This is a life-threatening situation. Everyone in these areas should take all actions to protect life and property from rising water and follow evacuation instructions from local officials."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
44556
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
45223
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39330
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44248


Dad practices ‘ventriloquism’ on baby, baby is not impressed

Must Watch
Come for the dad’s voice antics, stay for the baby’s hilariously confused expressions.
Daily Dose – September 9, 2017
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose reminds you that IT is coming…
Daily Dose – September 9, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Asking the really tough questions
Taylor Swift director was joking about Beyonce copying Bad Blood promo
Music
Music video director Joseph Kahn has been left baffled after a...
TGIF Gifs – September 8, 2017
Galleries
Some fresh gifs that’ll take your breath away are here!

44149