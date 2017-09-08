45162

World  

Quake toll keeps rising

- | Story: 206134

One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico struck off the country's southern coast, toppling hundreds of buildings and sending panicked people fleeing into the streets in the middle of the night. At least 60 people were reported dead.

The quake that hit minutes before midnight Thursday was strong enough to cause buildings to sway violently in the capital city more than 1,000 kilometres away. 

The furious shaking created a second national emergency for Mexican agencies already bracing for Hurricane Katia on the other side of the country. The system was expected to strike the Gulf coast in the state of Veracruz late Friday or early Saturday as a Category 2 storm that could bring life-threatening floods.

The head of Mexico's civil defence agency confirmed the deaths of 45 people in the southern state of Oaxaca. Another 12 people died in Chiapas and three more in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco.

The worst-hit city appeared to be Juchitan, on the narrow waist of Oaxaca known as the Isthmus. About half of the city hall collapsed in a pile of rubble, and streets were littered with the debris of ruined houses.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
45285
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
45285
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
44262
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39330


TGIF Gifs – September 8, 2017

Galleries
Some fresh gifs that’ll take your breath away are here! this took my breath away for 2 seconds untitled Fluffy cueball...
TGIF Gifs – September 8, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Kitties in space, and other important stuff!   NASA once...
Phil Mickelson takes golf advice from young fan before attempting shot out of the rough
Must Watch
In 15 years ESPN will play this clip incessantly when Riley wins...
Chester Bennington’s widow shares picture taken days before singer’s death
Music
Chester Bennington's widow Talinda has shared a picture of...
This little dog opening a sliding door is the most inspiring thing you’ll see today
Must Watch
Meet Bernie. Bernie really wants to get inside.

44149