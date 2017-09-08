45162
41630

World  

1.4M now urged to flee

- | Story: 206121

Irma weakened slightly Friday, but remained a dangerous and deadly hurricane taking direct aim at Florida, threatening to march along the peninsula's spine and deliver a blow the state hasn't seen in more than a decade.

Irma was a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (240 km/h) and is forecast to remain at that strength when it comes ashore someplace south of Miami on Sunday. The storm killed at least 20 people in the Caribbean and left thousands homeless as it devastated small islands in its path.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott urged people in coastal and low-lying areas to heed evacuation orders. Across Florida and Georgia, about 1.4 million people were ordered to leave their homes, clogging interstates as far away as Atlanta.

Gas shortages and gridlock plagued the evacuations, turning normally simple trips into tests of will. Interstates 75 and 95 north were bumper-to-bumper, while very few cars and tractor-trailers drove on the south lanes.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
44946
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
44140
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39330
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45348


Phil Mickelson takes golf advice from young fan before attempting shot out of the rough

Must Watch
In 15 years ESPN will play this clip incessantly when Riley wins his first Masters.
Chester Bennington’s widow shares picture taken days before singer’s death
Music
Chester Bennington's widow Talinda has shared a picture of...
This little dog opening a sliding door is the most inspiring thing you’ll see today
Must Watch
Meet Bernie. Bernie really wants to get inside.
Friday Fails – September 8, 2017
Galleries
We’ve got some fresh fails teed up!
Friday Fails – September 8, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Trying is half the battle…