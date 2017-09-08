540,000 ordered to flee

Photo: The Canadian Press Becky and Mike Gerald discuss their plan to ride out Hurricane Irma.

Georgia's governor on Thursday ordered nearly 540,000 coastal residents to evacuate inland ahead of Hurricane Irma as authorities warned the storm had the potential to strike as a major hurricane, something the Georgia coast hasn't seen in more than a century.

"If there's a freight train coming at you, then you get off the tracks," said Jason Buelterman, mayor of Tybee Island, a beach community of more than 3,000 residents east of Savannah.

Gov. Nathan Deal ordered all six Georgia coastal counties to start evacuating at 8 a.m. Saturday. That's when officials planned to turn all lanes of Interstate 16 into a one-way route inland, sending traffic west from Savannah. However, some local governments urged people to leave as soon as possible Friday.

Traffic was already heavy on Interstate 75 to Atlanta by Thursday afternoon as evacuees left Florida. Forecasts called for Irma's core to be near the Georgia-Florida line Monday morning, though the exact path remained uncertain.

In Chatham County, Georgia's most populous coastal county that includes Savannah, emergency management director Dennis Jones warned Irma could bash the coast with 15 feet of storm surge and force floodwaters up two rivers, potentially swamping 60 per cent of the county.

He held out the possibility that Irma could strike Georgia as a Category 3 or greater hurricane. The last storm that powerful to make landfall on the Georgia coast struck in 1898.