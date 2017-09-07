Terrifying Irma ordeal

Photo: Twitter

A Quebec man living on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin is calling hurricane Irma the most terrifying experience of his life after 300 km/h winds ripped the roof off his house and others in the same complex.

The Category 5 storm left disaster in its wake Wednesday when it hit Saint Martin, where Rene H. Lepine has lived for four years, running a real estate development.

"It was the most terrifying experience of my life, to put it mildly," he told The Canadian Press in a Facebook conversation Thursday as he used a gas generator to keep his phone charged.

"You realize how powerless you are to circumstances and, other than having prepared yourself for the event, that's all you can do.

"This thing was of epic proportions, and it was just totally overwhelming."

"You have to realize once the roof was gone, we got 40 inches (100 centimetres) of rain," Lepine said.

He said about a third of the homes on Saint Martin are now uninhabitable and that the island hasn't had water in about 36 hours because of damaged reservoirs.

Irma's path of devastation across the northern Caribbean left at least 10 dead and thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees on a track Thursday that could lead to a catastrophic strike on Florida.

Lepine said a big concern now is that the island's main supply chain in Miami is about to get pounded and that another, somewhat weaker hurricane, Jose, is expected to hit Saint Martin on Saturday.

The airport has sustained critical damage and ships aren't coming to the island with the ports inoperative.

Lepine said supermarkets, hardware and other box stores had their roofs ripped off and can't resupply.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Forces has ordered a Halifax-based warship to be at the ready as the military plans for a potential response to Irma — the most potent Atlantic hurricane ever.