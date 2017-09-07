45162

World  

Terrifying Irma ordeal

- | Story: 206037

A Quebec man living on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin is calling hurricane Irma the most terrifying experience of his life after 300 km/h winds ripped the roof off his house and others in the same complex.

The Category 5 storm left disaster in its wake Wednesday when it hit Saint Martin, where Rene H. Lepine has lived for four years, running a real estate development.

"It was the most terrifying experience of my life, to put it mildly," he told The Canadian Press in a Facebook conversation Thursday as he used a gas generator to keep his phone charged.

"You realize how powerless you are to circumstances and, other than having prepared yourself for the event, that's all you can do.

"This thing was of epic proportions, and it was just totally overwhelming."

"You have to realize once the roof was gone, we got 40 inches (100 centimetres) of rain," Lepine said.

He said about a third of the homes on Saint Martin are now uninhabitable and that the island hasn't had water in about 36 hours because of damaged reservoirs.

Irma's path of devastation across the northern Caribbean left at least 10 dead and thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees on a track Thursday that could lead to a catastrophic strike on Florida.

Lepine said a big concern now is that the island's main supply chain in Miami is about to get pounded and that another, somewhat weaker hurricane, Jose, is expected to hit Saint Martin on Saturday.

The airport has sustained critical damage and ships aren't coming to the island with the ports inoperative.

Lepine said supermarkets, hardware and other box stores had their roofs ripped off and can't resupply.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Forces has ordered a Halifax-based warship to be at the ready as the military plans for a potential response to Irma — the most potent Atlantic hurricane ever.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
44555
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
44637
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
44262
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43738


Hilarious opening to a stand up set

Must Watch
Rules are rules…
Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t listen to advice given by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley
Showbiz
Actress Elizabeth Olsen has praised her "inspiring"
The exploding hammer festival in Mexico
Must Watch
I would pay to see a gladiator-style fight that used these!
Pink’s daughter was not impressed by mom’s MTV prize and VMAs speech
Music
Pink's daughter was far from impressed by her mom's...
Best of Seven Redheads – September 7, 2017
Galleries
Who doesn’t love redheads? Vote for your favourite below!

45653