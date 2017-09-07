US fire season one of worst

Photo: The Canadian Press Columbia Gorge fire in Oregon.

A wet winter and spring in the Western U.S. brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mild. It was anything but. It ended up one of the worst in U.S. history in land burned.

Thousands of residents have evacuated as firefighters battle blazes in Oregon, including one devastating hiking trails and waterfalls in the scenic Columbia River Gorge.

Officials expect the fire near Brookings to burn for at least another month. The weather is a wild card in a region accustomed to rain and fog.

In Montana, fire burned 10 homes and 30 other buildings on the western shore of Lake Koocanusa on Wednesday. Some 187 residents have fled West Kootenai, and dozens of fires have forced people from their homes, destroyed residences and filled the sky with smoke for months.

In Washington, a wildfire near Mount Rainier National Park more than doubled in size to 68 square miles and closed all backcountry trails on the east side of the iconic park.

Smoke swathed areas from Seattle to Spokane, where the air Wednesday was rated as hazardous.

Idaho's largest wildfire is being allowed to burn in a rugged wilderness area. Authorities say they plan to protect bridges, a ranch, and other high-value sites that could be threatened by the 110-square-mile blaze.

In Utah, nearly 200 homes were evacuated Wednesday as crews battled a blaze that has burned three houses.

Calmer winds allowed firefighters to stop the 1-square-mile fire from spreading toward more homes in the city of Ogden, said Rachelle Handley of the U.S. Forest Service.

Twenty large blazes burned across California, including one outside Yosemite National Park that moved through ancient sequoia trees and another that burned five homes in Los Angeles.

A big Labor Day weekend wildfire in the LA suburb of Burbank was reduced to a black scar but remained dangerous. It had burned near 1,400 homes.

In neighbouring Trinity County, a fire on both sides of a river was expanding north toward another fire after destroying 72 homes and forcing about 2,000 people to evacuate.