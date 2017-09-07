Columbia Gorge ablaze

Photo: Tristan Fortsch

A fast-moving wildfire chewing through Oregon's forestland is threatening more than homes and people. It's also devouring the heart of the state's nature-loving identity.

As flames erupted this week in the Columbia Gorge, horrified Oregon residents mourned the devastation.

The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area attracts more than 3 million tourists a year and holds North America's largest concentration of waterfalls — including 77 named cascades. It is also home to 800 wildflower species, including 16 found nowhere else in the world.

The gorge's winding trails are lush with ferns, hidden pocket waterfalls and stunning vistas of the mighty Columbia River.

As the flames spread through the gorge's forests at an alarming rate, social media lit up with posts recalling favourite hikes, memories of gorge weddings and worries about what will remain when the smoke clears.

"Everybody has this visceral attachment to what they care about there and that all feels like it's slipping through our fingers," said Kevin Gorman, executive director of Friends of the Columbia Gorge. "We literally are waiting until the smoke clears to go out and assess what's there, what we've lost and then try to move on from there."

On Wednesday, two fires merged to form a blaze of more than 50 square miles. The fire has closed a 30-mile stretch of nearby Interstate 84 and forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes. Authorities say the fire was started by a 15-year-old boy who tossed fireworks into the woods.

Scorching heat, bone-dry vegetation and winds of 30 to 40 mph pushed the flames 13 miles in 16 hours at one point. Embers from the blaze also were carried by winds across the Columbia River and started a spot fire on the opposite bank in Washington state.

After an all-night battle, fire crews saved the historic Multnomah Lodge, a historic 92-year-old information centre, bar and restaurant at the base of Multnomah Falls.