Born in the parking lot

An Illinois police officer has delivered his son in a hotel parking lot.

The Rockford Register Star reports Rockford officer James Nachampassack was on duty early Sunday morning when his girlfriend called to say she was going to give birth. Nachampassack rushed home to find Phenh Thammavong screaming. He says her water had broken and she was going into labour.

During the 20-minute drive to the hospital, Nachampassack says Thammavong told him the baby wouldn't wait. He pulled into a hotel parking lot and told police dispatch he needed an ambulance. Nachampassack delivered the baby moments before a group of fellow officers showed up. An ambulance arrived soon after.

While he wasn't trained to deliver babies, Nachampassack says police have to perform under pressure.

The couple named the healthy 7-pound, 12-ounce boy Leo.

